Somali Fraud Is Expected to Exceed $8 Billion

The Somali fraud might reach more than $8 billon. It’s still growing as the investigation continues. Gov. Tim Walz, who is credibly accused of covering up the fraud, is taking an aggressive stance against Republicans, while claiming his state is doing great economically and educationally (it is not).
He is very angry about being called a “retard.” Maybe he should then stop calling Republicans Nazis, white supremacists, fascists, threats to democracy, and so on. He called ICE the Gestapo.
By the way, when we use the term retard, we are not referring to handicap people, just incompetents like him.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2025
🚨 JUST IN: The Somali fraud scandal is BLOWING UP in Tim Walz’s Minnesota, they did not even BAT AN EYE at the fact the state’s disability services suspiciously skyrocketed for Somalis
New license applications soared 283% PERCENT.
Active licenses: +55%
Waivers: +25%
How do… pic.twitter.com/zSpHc4z2c2
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 5, 2025
And again, nothing will even be done about it.
Walzo is most definitely a deranged retard, a phenomena that has recently become much more prevalent amongst Democrat politicians. (e.g., see newly elected New York and Seattle mayors) Where do Democrats find enough idiots to vote for these? Are urban public schools responsible? Do Seattle’s schools, for example, teach children that Somalians, foreign-born Hispanics, Middle Easterners and people from India… Read more »