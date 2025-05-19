Rep. Comer Prepares Subpoenas for President Autopen

Rep. James Comer, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, believes he knows who President Autopen is. He identified staffers involved in using the Autopen while Biden was clearly unaware or cognitively challenged. We now find out how physically impaired he was, while his doctors said he was fit.

It looks like President Autopen acted independently due to President Biden’s mental capacity, and if they did, they broke the law.

Comer is preparing subpoenas. Hopefully, someone will turn state’s evidence because it is likely that someone of significant importance gave them direction or suggested how they should proceed.

This came up during an interview with Jason Chaffetz.

“We think we’ve identified who the staffers are. Jason, you all have done great work with that over at Heritage Oversight. We’re going to bring everyone we believe was involved in any role in the use of the autopen. We’re going to invite them to come in for a transcribed interview. If they decline, they will receive a subpoena and face a full-blown deposition.

“But we want to find out who was actually making the decisions in the White House during the last nine months of the Biden administration—when he was clearly in mental decline.”

Who signed the pardons and Executive Orders? President Autopen was even working hard when Joe was on vacation.

All the damage over the past four years came from the unaccountable people who used Autopen, possibly illegally, or who just told Joe what to say and do. Joe’s wife needs to be subpoenaed.

Not counting Barack Obama’s damaging eight years, all of our problems came from the fruit of this poisoned tree. Joe Biden was installed as president, like they do in communist third-world countries.

Rep. James Comer believes they’ve identified the staffers involved “in the use of the autopen” when Biden was “clearly in mental decline.” “It questions who was actually making the decisions…Many of these executive orders, as well as the pardons of Biden’s entire family as a… pic.twitter.com/uYcLrmXr44 — Julia (@Jules31415) May 18, 2025

The Heritage Oversight Project determined that all of the pardons issued on January 19 had the same exact Biden autopen signature. The exception was the announcement of Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 election.

Former Center for American Progress head Neera Tanden was the secretary at the time. The Center for American Progress, or CAP, is a loony Podesta site funded initially in part by George Soros. Soros wrote an op-ed years ago for CAP telling Obama to use rules, memos, regulations, etc, to get around Congress.

This Holds New Meaning

Joe Biden ran his presidential campaign from the basement. It was to hide his mental and physical deficiencies. Why else? Remember when Terry McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia, said Joe Biden was fine in the basement (June 6, 2020)?

