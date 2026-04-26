Rep. Massie Plans an Anti-Trump Revolt If He Wins in May

Representative Thomas Massie claims that he has 6 to 12 Republicans who will buck Donald Trump on a number of issues if Massie wins his primary and the election. He said it’s an underground shadow network of Republicans, and they would vote with constituents’ wishes rather than party dictates. That doesn’t really wash because Massie’s views are not in line with the majority of voters.

Donald Trump is frustrated that Massie has been voting against his most significant agenda bills. He asked Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein to primary Thomas Massie, and the primary comes up on May 19.

My problem with Representative Massie is that he never moves anything forward. He’s a perfection monger.

Organizing a bunch of Republicans to oppose Trump just because he’s Trump, which is really what is going on, doesn’t strike me as productive.

He claims that Republicans have approached him, but he won’t identify them. Massie also said that their policy preferences and constituents’ concerns are ignored out of fear. Now, all of this is anonymous, coming only from Thomas Massie, who hates Trump, so take it for what it’s worth.

Nothing will get done, and we will end up with Democrats telling us what to do on every issue. We need to band together, given the threat Democrats pose, if only for a short while.

What do you think? What did I get right or wrong?