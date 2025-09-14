Speculation Grows That Charlie Kirk’s Murder Involved Accomplices

The New York Times reported that Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson flippantly joked with friends on Discord that his “doppleganger” was the one who shot the conservative activist after the feds released his photos while he was on the run, a report said.

That is chilling to think of someone joking with normies from high school after he allegedly killed someone. It was a sort of cover up joke to unknowing Internet pals as the FBI released photos of the killer who looked just like him.

The dialogue:

One of his virtual buddies noticed the similarity and tagged Robinson in a post with the FBI images, writing “wya” – short for “where you at?” – alongside a skull emoji.

Tyler shot back that it was a look alike “trying to get me in trouble.”

“Tyler killed Charlie!!!” another user wrote jokingly.

One member of the 20-person group chat suggested turning Robinson in to claim the FBI’s $100,000 reward.

“Only if I get a cut,” the alleged assailant sneered, using an avatar of John Arbuckle, Garfield’s confused owner.

“Whatever you do, don’t go to a mcdonalds anytime soon,” one pal joked.

After the arrest, the group expressed disbelief.

About 33 hours later, Tyler Robinson was under arrest to be charged with aggravated murder which carries the death penalty.

One member of the 20 member group spoke anonymously because he said he knew Tyler in high school and just kept up the chat.

The police said that Tyler Robinson had implied or confessed that he committed the crime, and that he was then encouraged by a family member and family friend to turn himself in, which he did. Robinson is now under suicide watch in prison.

Accomplices?

Discord said that messages referenced in recent reporting (about retrieving the gun) were not Discord’s.

An Axios report indicated that federal and state authorities are investigating whether leftist groups had advance or post knowledge of the Charlie Kirk murder.

Right Angle News noted that speculation is growing that a leftist network knew beforehand.

If nothing else, it certainly was planned in advance, and law enforcement certainly believe others could be involved, wittingly or unwittingly. They also believe the roommate knows more than he is saying.

