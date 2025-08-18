Putin Hopes EU Won’t Torpedo Peace, WSJ Sounds Warlike

Putin is willing to work on security for Ukraine. He hopes that they won’t throw a wrench into the works. However, he said Russia needs to eliminate the primary causes of the conflict.

This serves as Putin’s plea or a warning, however you want to look at it.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board also issued a warning, to Trump. They hate the President.

The editorial board of The Wall Street Journal on Sunday warned President Donald Trump against pushing for an end to the war in Ukraine at any cost.

In an editorial titled “What Kind of Peace in Ukraine?” two days after Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin for bilateral talks in Anchorage, Alaska, the conservative newspaper conceded that it’s too early to know the next steps the U.S. president plans to take as he looks forward to achieving his long-standing goal of bringing the brutal war to a close.

“Whether it’s the start of a road to peace, or to appeasement, is impossible to know,” the editorial reads. “We’re not sure if Mr. Trump knows himself.”

Friday’s Alaska summit ended without a peace deal, but Trump treated the Russian dictator like royalty on U.S. soil, rolling out the red carpet for his Russian counterpart who has been isolated by the West since his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, are meeting with Trump at the White House on Monday, hoping to counter Putin’s influence on Trump and try to avoid seeing Kyiv pressured into an unfavorable deal.

Very nasty given President Trump is trying to avert a more serious and dangerous world war with nuclear weapons.