Sen. Roger Marshall Insists Europe Step Up

A Fox News host introduced the discussion of today’s meeting with Zelensky and his army of European deadbeats and President Trump. She seemed aghast that Zelensky might have to give up land. She continued to put the onus on Putin alone.

Senator Roger Marshall pointed to the fact that this is the EUs war and they need to step up and stop buying Russia’s oil.

The biased Fox host said Zelensky wants security guarantees. Roger Marshall responded that they can have some form of security guarantees but the EU has to be first in the line of support.

The EU promises to spend more on the military and never do.

Watch:

In this clip, the affected host went into redistricting.

On redistricting, it became clear that California Governor Newsom is trying to redistrict so only two districts will be Republican despite almost 40% of the voters voting Republican. Newsom plans to temporarily do away with the independent commission to do this.

In the case of Texas, Texans have reason to redistrict. The five districts now lean red, four are majority minority, and they haven’t redistricted in years.