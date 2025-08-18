I don’t see how we stop the killing and get to peace if the EU and President Zelensky won’t negotiate at all and keep ignoring diplomacy, but that’s my view. Judging from the EU Commissioner’s comments yesterday, peace seems to be untenable. Mr. Zelensky has lost this war and it seems it will continue until Putin has the entire country and many more people will die. Either that, or Putin has to surrender to Ukraine.

EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine must become a “steel porcupine.” This is as everybody and his terrorist brother and sister pour into Europe unfettered.

She seems to insist the war continue and plans to ignore any Russian overtures. Then, shouldn’t they go it alone? Why does it have to be on the backs of US soldiers and taxpayers?

Zelensky says it’s totally up to Putin to stop the killing. He has no role in this apparently. He also won’t give up any land even though he has lost the war.

Alarmingly, President Trump has possibly caved on security guarantees, and even that doesn’t get them to negotiate. All they will agree to do is inflict sanctions on Russia.

Von der Leyen: I’m able to accompany you and other European leaders for the meeting tomorrow that we do have with the US President in the White House since the beginning of Russia’s brutal invasion. Europe has been at Ukraine’s side, united, and we will support you for as long as it takes for just a lasting peace. And this peace must be achieved through strength.

Let me touch upon the main points. First, we must have strong security guarantees to protect both Ukraine and Europe’s vital security interests. Ukraine must be able to uphold its sovereignty and its territorial integrity. There can be no limitations on Ukrainian armed forces, be it cooperation with or other third countries or assistance from other third countries. No limitations for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As I’ve often said, Ukraine must become a steel porcupine, undigestible for potential invaders. We welcome President Trump’s willingness to contribute to Article Five, like security guarantees for Ukraine and the coalition of the willing, including the European Union, is ready to do its share.

We know that the work of defending Europe is first and foremost our responsibility, and we’ve been working hard to speed up and scale up as we increase Europe’s defense capability through the safe instrument, we are ensuring that the defense needs of member states and Ukraine can be matched, and that Ukraine’s industrial Defense Base is strengthened. I am thinking in particular, of drones here. This is in our mutual interest, and I intend to travel to the frontline member states in the coming weeks. At the same time, we continue to support Ukraine’s path to its membership in the European Union. This, in itself, is also a security guarantee.

My second point, with regards to any territorial questions in Ukraine, our position is clear. International borders cannot be changed by force. These are decisions to be made by Ukraine and Ukraine alone, and these decisions cannot be taken without Ukraine at the table.

My third and final point, as long as the bloodshed in Ukraine continues, Europe will maintain diplomatic and in particular, economic pressure on Russia. We will continue to strengthen sanctions. We have adopted 18 packages so far, and we are advancing preparation for the 19th. This package will be forthcoming in early September.

We know that sanctions are effective. We have already put pressure on Russia’s war economy to bring President Putin to the negotiation table. We’re working with J? and President Trump in this sense, and we will discuss all these topics and others in our joint meeting at the White House tomorrow. These are challenging times.

Only Ukraine can choose its own destiny, but Ukraine can always count on Europe.

Is that true if they are wholly reliant on the US and if they risk world war?

Zelensky:Thank you so much. Thank you so much. Thank you so much. Thank you for your support. Thank you for this day. It’s very important for all your support from the very beginning of this war, and it’s very important that you are with us, and that we speak to America and we speak together. And it’s important that Washington is with us, and today, in several four months, we are deciding what we are going to discuss in Washington, dear journalists, is crucial that Europe is as United now as it was at the very beginning, as it was in 2022 when the full scale war began.

This unity really helps to reach real peace, and it must stay strong towards we have to stop the killings. Putin has many demands, but we do not know all of them, and if there are really as many as we heard, then it will take time to go through them all. It’s impossible to do this under the pressure of weapons, so it’s necessary to cease fire and work quickly on a final deal. We’ll talk about it in Washington.

Putin does not want to stop the killing, but he must do it. Second. We need real negotiations, which means they can start where the front line is now. The contact line is the best line for talking. And Europeans support this, and we thank everyone. Russia is still unsuccessful in Donetsk region. Putin has been unable to take it for 12 years, and the constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible, impossible to give up territory or trade land. Since the territorial issue is so important, it should be discussed only by the leaders of Ukraine and Russia and the trilateral Ukraine, United States, Russia. So far, Russia gives no sign that trilateral will happen.

And if Russia refuses, then new sanctions must follow this word. It’s important that America agrees to work with Europe to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, and we are very thankful to the United States and to the President for such signal, and therefore for everyone in Europe, this is a significant change, but there are no details how it will work and what America’s role will be what Europe’s role will be, what the EU can do. And this is our main task.

We need security to work in practice like article five of NATO, and we consider EU accession to be part of security guarantees. And we have, we have heard from President Trump, that America, Putin see it the same way. So we talked about the EU accession negotiations. There can be no division between Ukraine and NATO. That would simply be a very bad movie to my mind. And if such a division takes place, it will automatically mean that Europe is divided on Ukraine, that Europe does not have a common and strong position on guarantees many in Europe see that vision will only make things worse. And we talked about defense.

And thank you very much, viewers, we agreed to work more actively on programs such as safe and I count on the support with drones. First of all, this priority next, thanks. Thank you for the 18th package of sanctions. It’s important we need to prepare the 19th package so that Russia sees that we are serious. We understand Russia’s strategic direction. It’s anti European, and so we must continue to limit Russia’s potential in I’m.

Zelensky and his masters in the EU are calling the shots.

