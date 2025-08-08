According to the Wall Street Journal, Russian president Vladimir Putin proposed a cease-fire if Ukraine gives them Eastern Ukraine, also known as Donbas. They also want global recognition of its claims. European officials have serious reservations about the proposal.

All Russia wants to do is commit to not fight at this time. This is allegedly the offer Putin presented to US special envoy, Steve Witkoff in Moscow.

Trump said Wednesday the offer wasn’t a breakthrough, but it was enough to begin organizing a summit meeting next week.

Russia Wants a Sweet Deal

Russia wants Donetsk and Luhansk and Crimea which was seized in 2014.

Europeans want to know what happens with Zaporizhia and Kherson.

In Putin’s plan, Ukraine first withdraws. Then, Putin and Trump would agree on a final peace plan that would be negotiated with President Zelenskyy. That sounds like a sweet deal for Russia, and a bad one for the West, but it’s just an opener.

Kyiv said they weren’t opposed to the proposals in principle, but a cease-fire would have to be a prerequisite which Russia will not agree to, at least not yet.

Trump and his national security team are discussing potential paths to peace.

Putin Brings in His Buddy Xi

Putin involved President Xi in a phone call on the matter of peace to let the world know how tight they still are.

China is reportedly pleased to see Russia and the United States maintaining contact and improving ties to advance a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis, President Xi Jinping said in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Beijing will maintain its stance on the need for peace talks and a diplomatic solution to the conflict, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as telling Putin.

President Trump said there would be an exchange of land, and some land would be returned. He also thinks Russia is losing far more soldiers than Ukraine. That is hard to believe, but who knows.

Eastern Ukraine and Crimea are among the most valuable land in Ukraine. It’s roughly 50% Russian, but a poll taken in 2022 found that allegedly 82% of Russians living throughout Ukraine did not believe any part of Ukraine belonged to Russia. They allegedly wanted to fight instad.