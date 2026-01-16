Quack Alert: Doctor Diagnoses the President with Video & a Photo

The Daily Beast reported Thursday that Dr. Bruce Davidson – who is a professor at Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine — listed “lines of evidence” claiming that the 79-year-old president had a stroke six months or so ago.

He diagnosed it from photos and videos. If that isn’t unethical quakery, I don’t know what is.

Davidson thinks his stroke was on the left side of the brain, which controls the right side of the body,” Davidson said on the “Court of History” podcast hosted by author Sidney Blumenthal and Princeton historian Sean Wilentz.

President Trump’s schedule is exhausting to read about, much less follow, so he sometimes shuffles his feet and looks tired. That is what Davidson, a leftist, thinks is proof.

“There are videos of him shuffling his feet, which is not what we’d seen previously when he was striding on the golf course,” he continued. “We’ve seen him holding his right hand cradled in his left. Earlier in 2025, he was garbling words, which he hadn’t done before and which he’s improved upon more recently.”

He picked out one photo of the President with his legs crossed at the ankles and decided his ankles were swollen.

According to Davidson, Trump’s “marked episodes of excessive daytime sleepiness” is a common trait among people who have suffered a stroke.

Meanwhile, this fellow had nothing to say when Biden was so clearly physically and mentally impaired.

Nary a word.