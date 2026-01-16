Mayor Zohran Chose a Race-Obsessed Leader for Racial Justice

Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani will put forth a racial equity plan that institutionalizes racism. He appointed Afua Atta-Mensah as Chief Equity Officer and Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Equity and Racial Justice. Equity and racial justice are Marxist tenets that embrace reparation theory.

“Afua Atta-Mensah has dedicated her career to serving the New Yorkers who are so often forgotten in the halls of power,” Mamdani said in a statement. “There is no one I trust more to advance racial equity across our work in City Hall.”

Atta-Mensah previously worked as the chief of programs at Community Change – which claims to help low-income people, especially minorities, gain political and economic power. The organization is Marxist.

“I am honored by this appointment, and ready to seek citywide justice and accountability on behalf of all New Yorkers,” Atta-Mensah said in a statement.

“As the Mayor has made clear, this administration is committed to doing big things — and to doing them boldly.”

Today, I appointed Afua Atta-Mensah as the Chief Equity Officer and Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Equity & Racial Justice. Afua has dedicated her career to serving the New Yorkers who are so often forgotten in the halls of power. In this new role, she will advance that… pic.twitter.com/rNxfAsPgH8

— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 15, 2026

She is an organizer and a victim. This will cause a lot of fatigue in those who have heard enough about black people as victims.

She Scrubbed Her Social Media

She scrubbed her social media. However, go to the Tweet archive and search for her handle, @AfuaAttaMensah.

She is far-left, obsessed with race, and her title on these tweets is “melanated moisturized, and unbothered.” It suggests black supremacy. It is popular in some quarters to say that because the black race has more melatonin, they are superior. She is a fan of Nikole Hannah Jones and Jemel Hill, who have pushed that theory.

Here are a few of her posts from 2020:

She wanted to defund the police, which Mamdani has also said he wanted:

Early in her career, she was a lawyer for these inclusive, anti-landlord, pro-welfare advocates: Urban Justice Org: