Philadelphia Prosecutor Again Threatens to Arrest ICE Agents

Philadelphia district attorney Lee Krasner, along with Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, publicly warned they would arrest and jail ICE agents who commit crimes in Philadelphia, even stating, “We will put you in a cell”.

They doubled down twice this week.

Krasner claims they are protecting human rights. it’s certainly not the rights of the people who will be victimized by criminal illegal aliens.

Like the rest of the media and politicians are pretending the shooting of Renée Good was somehow criminal. She accelerated her car into an officer, injured him, and he shot her.

Krasner emphasized his power as a local prosecutor to target any lawbreaker, including federal agents, for violations of state law.

ICE has the entire left wing machine out against them. They are determined to keep their illegal alien criminals in the country.

President Trump wants to see more deportations and fewer fights.

President Donald Trump’s team is reportedly discussing other immigration enforcement strategies to increase public support as its operations in Minnesota and other states sour the public’s perception.

After reviewing private Republican polling that showed declining approval of the administration’s immigration agenda, some members of the Trump team have quietly discussed “recalibrating” their

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “In Minnesota, the Troublemakers, Agitators, and Insurrectionists are, in many cases, highly paid professionals. The Governor and Mayor don’t know what to do, they have totally lost control, and our currently being rendered, USELESS! If, and when, I am forced to act, it will be solved, QUICKLY and EFFECTIVELY! President DJT”