Race-Baiter Joy Reid Has Lost Her Horrible Hate-Spewing Show

By
M Dowling
-
1
33

Joy Reid’s racist hate show ‘The ReidOut’ on MSNBC has been canceled as part of a broader programming overhaul led by the network’s new president, Rebecca Kutler.

This decision comes amid a reshuffling of the network’s lineup, which is not exclusively tied to ratings but part of a strategic move to refresh the content offered to viewers.

However, her ratings aren’t good.

Reid has had her show since July 2020, marking her as the first Black woman to anchor a primetime show there.

She got the job despite her really extreme anti-LGBT rhetoric.


