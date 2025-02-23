Race-Baiter Joy Reid Has Lost Her Horrible Hate-Spewing Show

Joy Reid’s racist hate show ‘The ReidOut’ on MSNBC has been canceled as part of a broader programming overhaul led by the network’s new president, Rebecca Kutler.

This decision comes amid a reshuffling of the network’s lineup, which is not exclusively tied to ratings but part of a strategic move to refresh the content offered to viewers.

However, her ratings aren’t good.

Reid has had her show since July 2020, marking her as the first Black woman to anchor a primetime show there.

She got the job despite her really extreme anti-LGBT rhetoric.

Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked “white women tears” as pathetic and offensive to her?

Who’s crying now, Joy? Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 23, 2025

Joy Reid has been FIRED. Turns out calling your political opponents racist Nazis every night for an hour doesn’t get viewers pic.twitter.com/yFjPiAmRuY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 23, 2025

