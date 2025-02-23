Politicized National Parks Are in the Red by About $11 Billion

By
M Dowling
-
0
32

Kurt Schlichter speaks for many of us on this National Park situation and potential layoffs. Many do a terrific job, but we could probably use some cuts. The National Parks Service’s deficit is over $11 billion annually.

Unfortunately, the Parks Service has become very politicized since Barack Obama. We also have all these new national monuments to keep oil and gas out and they cost us money. Additionally, the government doesn’t take as good care of the land as those who lease it. The government doesn’t have the same level of oversight. That’s the irony of it all. In fact, they do nothing for it, and in some cases, cartels have taken parks over – there are nogo zones.

To be free, we need money; to get money, we have to stop hiring people we don’t need and can’t afford.

Too many white working the parks says the LGBT man and woman:

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments