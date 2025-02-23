Politicized National Parks Are in the Red by About $11 Billion

Kurt Schlichter speaks for many of us on this National Park situation and potential layoffs. Many do a terrific job, but we could probably use some cuts. The National Parks Service’s deficit is over $11 billion annually.

Unfortunately, the Parks Service has become very politicized since Barack Obama. We also have all these new national monuments to keep oil and gas out and they cost us money. Additionally, the government doesn’t take as good care of the land as those who lease it. The government doesn’t have the same level of oversight. That’s the irony of it all. In fact, they do nothing for it, and in some cases, cartels have taken parks over – there are nogo zones.

To be free, we need money; to get money, we have to stop hiring people we don’t need and can’t afford.

They don’t have time to operate the front gates or unlock the bathrooms, but they’ve got plenty of time to climb to the top of the hill and secure an upside down flag there, thereby making a political statement on government time.

I don’t think you’re making the case you think… https://t.co/sPSwKIqxHl — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 23, 2025

Too many white working the parks says the LGBT man and woman:

