Zelensky Denies We Gave Hundreds of Billions & Says He Owes Nothing

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is really pushing the envelope. He has soaked the West dry, not only in weapons and cash but in terms of the standard of living. Europe and the US have suffered greatly for him and Ukraine; hundreds of billions of dollars have gone his way.

People in Germany, for instance, suffer from the cold because of him, as do people in France and the UK. How grateful is he? Well, not very.

Zelensky insists that the 350 billion in frozen Russian assets belongs to Ukraine alone. The West has given Ukraine a fortune in weapons and cash. As in Europe, the United States sacrificed our standard of living, and we made a deal to rebuild his nation. Yet, he has the unbelievable gall to say it’s his money?

At the Ukraine Year 2025 forum in Kyiv on Sunday, Zelensky stated that Ukraine claimed that he had reached an agreement with Biden that the money was being provided on a grant and had no repayment expected.

That part doesn’t surprise me. It sounds accurate, but Biden couldn’t do that on his own. However, Biden was giving money away faster than you could say, ‘You madman,’ and then he turned around and said the Russian frozen assets are his also.

So Zelensky now says that the hundreds of billions we gave him was NOT a loan but a grant he doesn’t need to pay back. Now would be a good time for Senators to speak up. Did you vote to give our $ away as a gift to Zelensky? If so, voters should fire you. pic.twitter.com/PMWKp4RWCQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 23, 2025

Zelensky also seems to have zero regard for all the people who have died – 1 million people is the estimate – 1 million dead people who should be alive today, having families, taking care of families. No, I’m not blaming Zelensky for starting the war, but he certainly hasn’t been a positive in this madness. Yes, Russia invaded, and yes, the West did a lot to bring this on. There are no innocents in this. You cannot only blame Russia. People who know what’s going on for the last several years know that’s true, and we’re not Putin puppets for saying that. Nothing is black and white in the Ukraine-Russia debacle.

The Kyiv Post reports that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the frozen Russian assets should belong solely to Ukraine, not Kyiv‘s international partners.

“The frozen Russian assets are our money. It is our money, not shared with our partners,” Zelensky said during a press conference at Ukraine the Year 2025 in Kyiv.

I really don’t like this man’s attitude. He’s not doing a good job representing his nation. These are his true colors. Fire this man.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email