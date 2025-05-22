Radical BLM/Hamas Leftist Murders a Young Couple in Cold Blood

Two Israeli Embassy staff members were killed in a shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, where the American Jewish Committee was hosting an event on Wednesday night.

The man and woman killed, identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were a “young couple about to be engaged,” according to Israel’s ambassador to the US. Lischinsky, 30, was a research assistant in the political department at the embassy, while Milgrim, 26, organized trips to Israel, according to the Israeli foreign ministry.

The sole suspect was identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, who chanted “Free, free Palestine” while in custody, police said. Eyewitnesses told CNN the suspected shooter waited for police to arrive before saying he “did it for Gaza.” Rodriguez shot into a group of four and killed the couple. He screamed, “Free Palestine,” after he shot them to death.

The cold-blooded killer could not have known they were Israeli, but he was looking for Jews. He is a BLM, Palestine, Communist and anti-white activist according to online reports of his tweets.

President Donald Trump said antisemitism, “hatred and radicalism have no place in the USA.” Attorney General Pam Bondi said today that federal and local officials are working together in the probe and the shooter will “be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Globalizing the Intifada

Western nations who allow this to continue are globalizing the Intifada. The radicals are weaponizing American’s concern for the people of Gaza.

GOP FL Rep Fine on Fox on murder of Israeli diplomats: This is what globalizing the Intifada looks like. Palestinianism is built on violence, whether it’s October 7th, the holding of hostages, the kind of attacks we’ve seen all over the world. I think what people need to… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 22, 2025

Compare the tweet of pro-Palestinian radical Elias Rodriguez to that of his victim, Yaron Lischinsky. The pro-Palestine movement is the most anti-American movement in our nation’s history. pic.twitter.com/Ouw1EenxQ5 — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) May 22, 2025

Maybe Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL should have kept his eye left-wing agitators like Elias Rodriguez, instead of fomenting hate against whites. pic.twitter.com/fIIYHsJzNn — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 22, 2025

Elias Rodriguez, the leftist activist who murdered two Jewish people, Aaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgram, in DC has been identified as a far-left activist from Chicago who belongs to the communist organization Party for Socialism and Liberation. pic.twitter.com/QyQY2cR2Wz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 22, 2025

Columbia U President Sticks Up for Another Pro-Hamas Radical

Meanwhile, the President of Columbia, supported Mahmoud Khalil, a former student who led the riot into the Barnard Library and has handed out Hamas literature. He is in line for deportation.

“We firmly believe that our international students have the same rights to freedom of speech as everyone else and they should not be targeted by the government for exercising this right,” Shipman said, adding: “I know many in our community are mourning the absence of our graduate Mahmoud Khalil.”

The President. Claire Shipman, is letting Khalil off easy and that’s foolish. He is not being targeted for his exercise of free speech, yet that is what she falsely claimed at commencement.

He’s a troublemaker. Send him home.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email