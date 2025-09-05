Russia is sending a lot of tanks to Ukraine and it doesn’t seem like they intend to slow down the attacks on the country.

Russian President Putin has said they won’t meet with Zelensky unless there is a clear path to negotiations. Ukrainian President Zelensky won’t meet without a full cease-fire and security guarantees. He wants the US in the country in perpetuity.

The EU doesn’t agree on going into Ukraine to secure the country. Germany won’t and some Slavic countries won’t. Italy doesn’t want to.

We get a lot of propaganda about the war in the US and it’s difficult to find the truth.

The Threat to Peacekeepers

For example, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Eastern Economic Forum on Friday, warning that any foreign troops entering Ukraine during active fighting would be considered “legitimate targets.” The Western media ran with it and said he was threatening peacekeepers.

“If some troops appear there [in Ukraine], especially now during military operations, we proceed from the fact that these will be legitimate targets for destruction.”

He has said that many times.

He Didn’t Mean That

As for peacekeepers, he drew a distinction.

“And if decisions are reached that lead to peace, to long-term peace, then I simply do not see any sense in their presence on the territory of Ukraine, full stop.”

He meant that once hostilities end, the presence of foreign troops would be irrelevant because they would not be needed – not because they would be attacked.

Putin also said on Friday that he would provide personal security guarantees if he travels to Moscow for peace talks. Zelensky rejected the idea.

Putin is also trying to entice the US President by inviting businesses into his country. He said he hasn’t turned his back on the US. This comes after he joined President Xi, President Kim Jong-Un and Prime Minister Modi to watch a gala military propaganda parade.

“The two-headed eagle, one of our national symbols, looks both ways,” Putin said, referencing Russia’s coat of arms. “Did we turn our backs on anyone? We did not. The eagle looks both ways just like always.”

President Trump meanwhile is pressuring Europe to stop buying Russian oil which funds his war. After the latest strike on Kyiv, they said they would.