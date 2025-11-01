Nicki Minaj Thanks Donald Trump for Highlighting the Nigerian Genocide

They attack rural villages, force villagers off their lands and settle in their place — a strategy that is epitomized by the phrase: ‘Your land or your blood,’” the report said. “In every village, the message from local people is the same: ‘Please, please help us! The Fulani are coming. We are not safe in our own homes.’”

Nicki Minaj, a devoted Christian rapper, thanked President Trump for shining a light on the genocide of Christians in Nigeria. She also thanked Ted Cruz. The media is ignoring the slaughter by radical Islamists.

Nicki Minaj Is Thankful

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj recently thanked President Donald Trump for shedding light on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Friday. “The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world!”

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other,” Minaj wrote.

“Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror [and] it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to the president [and] his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer,” she added.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz thanked Minaj for “using your platform to speak out in defense of the Christians being persecuted in Nigeria.”

“We cannot allow this to continue,” Waltz added. “Every brother and sister of Christ must band together and say, ‘Enough

Background

A new report by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) covering the period between August 10 and October 26 has revealed that in just the 76 days, over 100 Christians in Nigeria were killed, and 120 others kidnapped by jihadist groups.

Reports say that as of August, 2025, 185,000 have been slaughtered by radical Islamists. It includes 125,000 Christians and 60,000 ‘liberal’ Muslims. Those are the tolerant, peace-loving Muslims.

This is an actual genocide.

A 2023 report, titled “Martyred Christians in Nigeria”, was published by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), a Nigerian-based research and investigative rights group, which has been monitoring and investigating religious persecution and other forms of religious violence by State and non-State actors across Nigeria since 2010.

In the same period 18,000 Christian churches and 2,200 Christian schools were set ablaze. Approximately 34,000 moderate Muslims also died in Islamist attacks.

It’s Now 125,000 Christians, 60,000 Peaceful Muslims

A new report out last month, reveals over 7,000 Nigerian Christians have been killed by Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen Islamists in the first 220 days of 2025.

The report was released by The Anambra-based International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety). It was led by Christian criminologist Emeka Umeagbalasi. The report also estimated “no fewer than 7,800 others were violently seized and abducted for being Christians.”

Radical Islamists have made sure that Islam would never be a religion of peace.