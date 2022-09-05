Rasmussen Information for “Election Deniers” And They’re Attackers

Rasmussen welcomed back election deniers in a series of Twitter posts yesterday. Rasmussen_reports tweeted that the only place in America where voters ever got to examine all of their own 2020 ballots after certification was Maricopa County, Arizona. The Arizona Senate AUTHORIZED and SUPERVISED this OFFICIAL audit by voter-volunteers. They found a lot of problems, Rasmussen_reports states.

So, at what point can we say the machines have issues?

WORTHY OF SPECIAL NOTE

On June 27, Jovan Hutton Pultizer told a crowd of voter-volunteers concerned about election fraud that predetermined algorithms caused widespread election fraud in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Pulitzer conducted a forensic kinematic investigation of the ballots that he said proved fraud. He explained that “specific ballots” were repeatedly and fraudulently inserted to predetermine the election’s winner.

kinematic investigation means Pulitzer followed the physical and cyber “trail” of the Maricopa County ballots from when they were manufactured to the “printing, the folding, sorting, and mailing” of those ballots. Pulitzer then “followed the mailing process, the return process, the election handling process, and eventual scanning, tallying, and election recording of the votes—and reporting of the final outcome.” In addition, Pulitzer drilled his investigation down to the precinct level. He and his team processed over 20,895,610 digital and forensic images in multiple formats, reports Uncover DC.

Watch:


With Clear Evidence of fraud throughout the Nation, Democrats still maintain that 2020 was the cleanest Election in History. No Government is going to acknowledge that they are an Illegitimate Government no matter how compelling the evidence.

