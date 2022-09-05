Rasmussen Information for “Election Deniers” And They’re Attackers

Rasmussen welcomed back election deniers in a series of Twitter posts yesterday. Rasmussen_reports tweeted that the only place in America where voters ever got to examine all of their own 2020 ballots after certification was Maricopa County, Arizona. The Arizona Senate AUTHORIZED and SUPERVISED this OFFICIAL audit by voter-volunteers. They found a lot of problems, Rasmussen_reports states.

So, at what point can we say the machines have issues?

Welcome Back Election Deniers! The only place in America voters ever got to examine all of their own 2020 ballots after certification was Maricopa County AZ. The AZ Senate AUTHORIZED & SUPERVISED this OFFICIAL audit by voter-volunteers. They found – a lot of problems …

1/6 pic.twitter.com/Kkzw7M0qM7 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 4, 2022

“I would watch the ballots go by, and there were odd patterns. 7 of those ballots were for Biden, 1 for Trump, 7 for Biden, 1 for Trump, 7 for Biden, 1 for Trump. That clearly doesn’t .. that’s not statistically possible.”

(Fake ballots were found) – https://t.co/uIpNIDNRbT

2/6 pic.twitter.com/udloC9dBKu — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 4, 2022

“There were a lot of things we noticed that were not organic. The bubbles being filled in absolutely perfect. It was obviously not done by a human hand – as though they were printed. A human being did not do that.”

(To do this requires proprietary AZ ballot software access.) 3/6 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 4, 2022

“The volunteers stop and look at a ballot. The paper was very very thin. The paper was really thin because when they moved it (gestures as if waving a fan) it was really thin.”

(Only 1 official ballot paper type was approved, 10 types were discovered by voter-volunteers.) 4/6 pic.twitter.com/TwVP71XYuZ — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 4, 2022

“All counted ballots” in Maricopa County are printed on 80lb VoteSecure ballot paper. Except they weren’t. 10 different types/weights of paper were found by the volunteers who examined the 2.1M ballots. 5/6 The American Faces Behind The Audit – Videohttps://t.co/bktZydMZui — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 4, 2022

ICYMI: The AZ voter-volunteers turned out in force to hear the findings of the forensic ballot evidence they recorded. Every American voter owes them a debt of gratitude. Here is a shot of the room and then a shot when asked to stand if they worked the audit or the canvas. pic.twitter.com/6Em7QtCSAh — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 5, 2022

SPECIAL NOTE

On June 27, Jovan Hutton Pultizer told a crowd of voter-volunteers concerned about election fraud that predetermined algorithms caused widespread election fraud in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Pulitzer conducted a forensic kinematic investigation of the ballots that he said proved fraud. He explained that “specific ballots” were repeatedly and fraudulently inserted to predetermine the election’s winner.

A kinematic investigation means Pulitzer followed the physical and cyber “trail” of the Maricopa County ballots from when they were manufactured to the “printing, the folding, sorting, and mailing” of those ballots. Pulitzer then “followed the mailing process, the return process, the election handling process, and eventual scanning, tallying, and election recording of the votes—and reporting of the final outcome.” In addition, Pulitzer drilled his investigation down to the precinct level. He and his team processed over 20,895,610 digital and forensic images in multiple formats, reports Uncover DC.

