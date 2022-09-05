A Simple Explanation of ESG, a Disaster

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

This is a quick and easy explanation for people just now hearing about ESG. ESG is an acronym for Environmental, Social, and Governance. The problem with it is it controls capital unless you do what the WOKEs in charge want you to do. The control is the problem.

Watch:


