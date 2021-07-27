Twitter suspends official Arizona audit accounts

















Arizona has turned in some damning data, the Michigan secretary of state violated her election laws, three Georgia counties are under investigation, Pennsylvania has slowly begun their election audit, and 12 counties are under investigation in Texas.

The Left is becoming hysterical over it. As a result of the Democrat desperation, Twitter suspended the official Arizona audit accounts:

NEW: Twitter suspends the official Arizona Audit and Audit War Room accounts. pic.twitter.com/Q5OuD62Q2a — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 27, 2021

Can Wendy Rogers be far behind? Arizona Audit champion State Senator Wendy Rogers asks supporters to follow her on Gab and Telegram, warning she believes she will be next.

This is my official Wendy Rogers campaign channel on Telegram. Please spread the word in case Zucky or Jack kick me off Facebook and Twitter! Please open up a Telegram account and follow me right now and spread the word. Thank you! – Wendy

Sign up: https://t.co/yFr0omrKk6 pic.twitter.com/ksXz3iN02H — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) April 12, 2021

They are scared that we will #AuditAll50States. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 27, 2021

Senator Rogers said, “The people reject the tech overlords and the crooks in Washington DC. We need states to step up and defend their citizens from these tyrannical clowns.”

These people in DC are neo-fascists and communists as Jim Banks said on Newsmax two days ago.

Related















