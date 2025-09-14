Relative of Charlie Kirk’s Assassin’s Roommate Describes Mr. Twiggs – Updated

Lance Twiggs is the roommate of the man who murdered Charlie Kirk at a Utah Valley University event. He reportedly is the person who aided the police in the murder probe.

Senior FBI officials told Fox News Digital that Robinson and Twiggs were in a “romantic relationship” and shared an apartment in St. George. Those officials said Twiggs has been “extremely cooperative” and stressed that he “had no idea” Robinson was allegedly planning to assassinate Kirk.

Numerous reports say Mr. Twiggs turned Tyler over to the police.

It is important to note that the first story we reported was that Mr. Twiggs, who was only identified as a roommate at the time, saw the email about the gun, and contacted a family member of a friend of the family and asked him what to do. The person told him to contact law enforcement and he did.

The Relative’s Story

The Gateway Pundit’s Cassandra MacDonald uncovered a story published by WRN (Wisconsin Right Now) about the relationship between Charlie Kirk’s murderer and his roommate, Lance Twiggs. The outlet interviewed a family member of Lance Twiggs’s by phone, a person who wishes to remain anonymous.

The reporter who wrote the article, Jessica McBride, is an award-winning Milwaukee-area journalist who appears meticulous in her reporting.

A family member said that Lance Twiggs is Tyler Robinson’s transgender “boyfriend.”

The relative said he was transitioning and was “full of hatred and evil.” The hate was allegedly aimed at Christians. There is a lot of that lately.

Update: Andy Ngo found that Mr. Twiggs was definitely a transgender. He went through his history online and it leaves no doubt.