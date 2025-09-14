Dems Dance on Our Graves & Cenk Rages Against the Truth

The hardcore left appears to have control of the Democrat Party, and they like to accuse people of being and doing what they are.

They need to stop calling Republicans fascists. The less aware or mentally troubled among us believe their absurd rhetoric accusing us of being fascists, Nazis, and Hitlers. Democrats are the ones who want to silence opponents, tell all of us what to eat, how to travel, where to live and what to live in. They want to take away our guns as they keep borders open, misuse our tax dollars, start wars, and keep criminals on the loose.

We won’t tone it down until they tone it down and stop lying.

If someone tells you republicans need to tone it down, that this is a time to “unite and come together”, please show them this. Unity is not possible with people who would laugh and dance on your grave. pic.twitter.com/90lBLdtDwo — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) September 14, 2025

I just want to thank all the sick leftists making vile comments about the death of Charlie Kirk, and the soulless media minimizing his death. You’ve shown the world who you truly are. No unity, no peace. You’ve started a war that you can bet we will finish. — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) September 13, 2025

This is an excellent monologue by Dave Rubin as Cenk yelled, insulted, and lied. Frustratingly, the Charlottesville lie came up again. Thanks to people like Cenk, the lie continues and keeps getting rewritten to make it fit despite being a bald-faced lie.

Rubin interrupted because Cenk just wouldn’t tell the truth over something debunked repeatedly – the Charlottesville lie. Cenk wouldn’t address the headlines of his Trump Nazi stories.