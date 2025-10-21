Pettifogger Rep. Dan Goldman Threatens ICE with Prosecutions

Levi heir, far-left Representative Dan Goldman, a Democrat from New York, sent a threatening letter to NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch, indicating that ICE is not immune from prosecution.

Pettifogger Goldman sharply condemned “outrageous and unlawful conduct by DHS officers in New York City and nationwide.”

“I write in connection to the outrageous and unlawful conduct exhibited by federal agents and officers employed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in cities around the country, including violently and improperly arresting United States citizens. In light of the likely possibility that DHS will similarly send armies of agents into New York City for civil immigration purposes, I write to request that the New York City Police Department (NYPD or Department) be prepared to strictly enforce state and local laws in order to hold federal agents accountable for any unlawful actions they engage in, including potentially through arrest and prosecution for felony violations.”

He didn’t include any evidence in his letter.

If ICE makes a mistake and temporarily detains a US citizen, he wants the law to come down on them hard. Agents are only trying to do their job.

“ICE’s own policy makes clear agents cannot assert civil immigration enforcement authority over U.S. citizens,” Goldman wrote. “Yet, under the Trump administration, there have been dozens of credible reports—some recorded on video—showing the agency doing exactly that, with violence and impunity,” Goldman writes.

Open borders Goldman doesn’t want us sending the new Democrats home, including criminals.

If agents act unlawfully, they are off the job and potentially prosecuted. We’d say it’s nice he cares about his constituents if it wasn’t for the fact that he is just a partisan hack 24/7.

He doesn’t expect they will be arrested, but he wants to intimidate them into not doing their jobs.

Goldman is the worst of us, endangering innocent Americans as a hobby when he’s not collecting his millions from Levi jeans.

Madison’s Nightmare

Jonathan Turley refers to him a “Madison’s Nightmare”.

“…While Rep. Dan Goldman insisted that he has not seen any evidence of any sharp increase in attacks on ICE, it is playing out on television nightly. It is the reason why ICE officers are covering their faces to protect themselves and their families from such threats.”

Turley writes in the link provided above:

Below is my column in the New York Post on how Madison’s famous objective of making “ambition … counteract ambition” in the constitutional system depends on the right type of ambition. Today, some members exhibit an ambition that transcends any institutional or constitutional interests. They act more like social media influencers than constitutional actors. One of the best examples is New York Rep. Dan Goldman, who vividly shows the distinction between partisan and institutional interests in a Madisonian system.

…

While Goldman refuses to accept facts that show abuses by the left, he is quick to allege facts without a scintilla of support in attacking the right. Thus, when the home of Judge Diane Schafer Goodstein burned down in South Carolina, Goldman rushed to social media to blame Republicans for the fire. He demanded to know why there was no condemnation for “the extreme right” for the “arson.”

The reason is that some tend to wait for the facts to be established. Goldman did not even hold back until the preliminary findings of the fire department, which announced that there was no evidence of arson. The fire remains under investigation.

In the end, our system can withstand a few Goldmans in either party. Our constitution has survived Goldmans for centuries. He is the same guy that we have heard in every age of rage.

The true tragedy is that the voters of New York’s District 10 relish his form of politics. He knows his audience. Many voters want blind wrath and they found the perfect representative in Dan Goldman. Read more…

Here’s more Goldman: