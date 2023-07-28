Rep. Jordan Delays Zuckerberg Contempt of Congress Vote

by Mark Schwendau

Yesterday House Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) delayed a vote to hold Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress after his company provided additional internal documents to the House Judiciary Committee. The information sought is part of a probe into allegations that big tech companies have censored online speech violating the Constitution’s First Amendment.

The threat remains: Jordan (R-Ohio) announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday, “Based on Facebook’s newfound commitment to fully cooperate with the Committee’s investigation, the Committee has decided to hold contempt in abeyance – for now. To be clear, contempt is still on the table and WILL be used if Facebook fails to cooperate in FULL.”

The House committee had previously scheduled a markup on Thursday afternoon to vote on the Zuckerberg contempt of Congress resolution. The intent would have been to pressure the company to release additional internal documents the panel sought.

Rep. Jordan has made Zuckerberg of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads a prime target in his months-long investigation alleging big tech companies colluded with the Biden administration to stifle free speech.

Rep. Jordan issued a thread of posts on X and took to news talk shows Thursday claiming Meta provided “smoking-gun docs” proving the company “censored Americans because of Biden White House pressure.” His thread included images of Facebook internal emails to Zuckerberg and former COO Sheryl Sandberg, which said, “We are facing continued pressure from external stakeholders, including the White House” to remove posts that discouraged Covid-19 vaccine uptake.

Meta said it complied with the investigation, pointing to more than 53,000 pages of documents it turned over and ten current or former employees it made available for House panel interviews. “Meta will continue to comply, as we have thus far, with good faith requests from the committee,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement when the initial markup was announced.

Rep. Jordan subpoenaed Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple back in February, compelling them to provide documents in this probe investigating alleged collusion between the Biden administration and large tech platforms to censor “free speech.”

His House probe has advanced parallel with a lawsuit by Republican state attorneys general in Missouri and Louisiana against the Biden administration, alleging the executive branch suppressed conservative speech in collaboration with big tech companies.

Documents in the case have revealed communications between the Biden White House and Meta employees, including emails between Biden officials requesting that Meta officials remove particular Covid-19 misinformation, such as one specific meme we have now included in this article.

OPINION:

Doctors and scientists increasingly question the efficacy of the four Covid-19 vaccines administered in America. They demand information withheld in a combination of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and lawsuits. What Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci previously labeled as “misinformation” is now widely regarded as highly questionable. Essentially, the Biden administration denied Americans their right to “informed consent” by violating their right to “free speech.”

The meme we have included banned by Meta previously was a tongue-in-cheek humorous attempt that may come to pass as the truth in the future. This could become another possible future example of life imitating art, in this case, the art of comedy.

Dr. Simone Gold, Steve Kirsch, attorney Thomas Renz, and Dr. Robert Malone have been my favorites for accurate opposing Covid-19 vaccine information. They have paid a heavy price for the truths they have been speaking and the word they have been trying to get out. I encourage all readers to research them on the Internet.

But there are many more heroes as well.

Ever hear of the Disinformation Dozen? Not sure who put this tag on them, but if I were a gambling man, I would guess Big Pharma and D.C. Democrat politicians. Here they are:

Joseph Mercola Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Ty and Charlene Bollinger Sherri Tenpenny Rizza Islam Rashid Buttar Erin Elizabeth Sayer Ji Kelly Brogan Christiane Northrup Ben Tapper Kevin Jenkins

An interesting aside to the 17 people noted above, the rhetoric bashing them has taken a sudden and noticeable drop in 2023!

