Zuckerberg Admits He Censored Accurate Info on the Word of “Experts”

Mark Zuckerberg says it was challenging to censor COVID misinformation because the scientific establishment was frequently wrong, which ultimately undermined public trust.

“Just take some of the stuff around COVID earlier in the pandemic where there were real health implications, but there hadn’t been time to fully vet a bunch of the scientific assumptions. Unfortunately, I think a lot of the kind of establishment on that kind of waffled on a bunch of facts and asked for a bunch of things to be censored that, in retrospect, ended up being more debatable or true. That stuff is really tough- right? It really undermines trust.”

This is the perfect example of why censorship doesn’t work. Who gets to decide and on what basis? How do you keep it from getting politicized? When government agents give someone money, how does that person ignore their demands?

Censorhip is fascist.

Censorship undermines trust. Mr. Zuckerberg went along with it and kicked people off his platform when they said nothing wrong. He’s trying to get back some of his lost credibility.

We need debate, and we need the truth. He knew that.

Sadly, some people will never hear this. Facebook still has Soros-tied fact-checkers. The CDC is still lying and pushing vaccines. Biden is still planning to sign us up for the totalitarian Pandemic Treaty. COVID vaccine passports are still in the planning stages.

Watch:

COVID was and continues to be exploited by the political hacks in the CDC, FDA, and the White House.

Covid Retrospective Series, Vol. 1 Media: The Unvaccinated Are Scum pic.twitter.com/hPvLfEtW3O — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 12, 2023

Covid Retrospective Series, Vol. 3 Reality Is a Conspiracy pic.twitter.com/sW6h6WzAhX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 26, 2023

Covid Retrospective Series, Vol. 4 Anthony Fauci, America’s Covid Disinformation Agent pic.twitter.com/ufbdGBpG25 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 9, 2023

