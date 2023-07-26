House GOP to Cite Meta CEO Zuckerberg with Contempt

House Republicans are moving to cite Mark Zuckerberg with Contempt of Congress. The Meta (Facebook and Instagram) CEO has not cooperated with the documents they requested.

The House is trying to determine the degree of government interference in users’ free speech comments on his platforms.

The investigation conducted by the Judiciary Committee wants to know to what degree Meta coordinated with the White House and other Executive Branches to censor users on their platform. Government censoring through third parties violates the 1st Amendment.

Meta did not meet the requirements in the subpoena requesting information.

Meta’s defense is that they have shared over 53,000 internal and external document pages and facilitated nearly a dozen meetings with current and former employees to discuss their issues.

While Mark Zuckerberg could face a year in prison for Contempt of Congress, there is no chance Attorney General Merrick Garland will follow the law for several reasons. First among them is his departments are among those who censor Americans.

Mr. Zuckerberg has admitted he censored the truth on the advice of “experts.”

Mark Zuckerberg says it was challenging to censor COVID misinformation because the scientific establishment was frequently wrong. It ultimately undermined public trust.

“Just take some of the stuff around COVID earlier in the pandemic where there were real health implications. But there hadn’t been time to fully vet a bunch of the scientific assumptions. Unfortunately, I think a lot of the kind of establishment on that kind of waffled on a bunch of facts and asked for a bunch of things to be censored that, in retrospect, ended up being more debatable or true. That stuff is really tough- right? It really undermines trust.”

