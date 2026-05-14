Rep. Massie’s Tanking in Polymarket Over the Hush Money Case

Thomas Massie’s ex-girlfriend, Cynthia West, accused him of offering her $5,000 to drop a wrongful termination complaint against his close ally, Rep. Victoria Spartz. Massie’s primary is on May 19, and this is hurting his chances to win.

West insists she did not work with President Trump’s team or with Massie’s primary opponent, Ed Gallrein.

West told Axios she broke her silence because she resented Massie for speaking about the need for transparency in releasing the Epstein files—even as she alleges he attempted to silence her with cash after she accused an ally of his, Spartz (R-Ind.), of wrongdoing.

After she broke up with Massie, West said, she was fired by Spartz, who has a reputation as one of the “worst bosses on the Hill,” according to Legistorm.

Massie refused to comment and referred the media to the state attorney, who tried to delegitimize West, citing her divorce.

A school board candidate in Okaloosa County, Florida, West said she is campaigning against the very type of bullying and toxic political environment she encountered while working in Spartz’s office.

“What kind of person would I be if I did this [by taking a settlement with an NDA] when I have the ability to teach the culture?” she said

There is corroboration of her story regarding job records, a South Africa trip, and a settlement document. Also, allegedly, Spartz is wicked in how she handles staff. However, the story about Massie starting a romantic relationship with her shortly after Massie’s wife’s death, his offer of cash payments, and his pressure for sexual acts has not yet been proven, at least not publicly.

BREAKING: Cynthia West has accused Rep. Thomas Massie of pressuring her for sexual acts and allegedly getting her fired after she rejected him. She also claims Massie later offered hush money and an NDA to stay quiet, with formal complaints reportedly filed in 2025. pic.twitter.com/0aCy0JYATV — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 12, 2026

The case has, at least temporarily, tanked his chances on the Polymarket.