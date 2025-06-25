Rep. Min Aligns with the Dangerous Far-Left of the Democrat Party

Freshman Democratic Rep. Dave Min (Calif.) is seeking $1.6 million in taxpayer funds for a left-wing group that provides illegal aliens with tips and tricks to evade federal immigration agencies.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL) as part of his annual Congressional Directed Spending request, which lawmakers submit each year for “legislative funding priorities.” AJSOCAL, based in Los Angeles, advises immigrants—including those in the United States illegally—how to avoid encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, according to how-to guides published on its website.

Min’s seat is vulnerable, and he’s on the far-left. It would be great to see him go.

Yesterday, he voted to push the impeachment of President Donald Trump because of his successful bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities. He joined the dangerous left of his party and found allies in Jasmine Crockett, Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, and AOC. His vote was so extreme that 128 Democrats joined with Republicans against it.

He fought for USAID, one of the most corrupt agencies of government. It’s a slush fund for far-left Democrats. He wants to take down Elon Musk whose crime is to want to save the country from the existential spending threat.

Maxine Waters chants “lock him up” and after Rep. Dave Min calls for the law to be enforced against Elon Musk for dismantling USAID. pic.twitter.com/nly6n8BgXn — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) February 5, 2025

He pretended he cared about the police.

Within a week of standing on the floor of Congress praising police officers, Rep. Dave Min defends one of his colleagues’ assault on law enforcement. https://t.co/BiwOS9HT8M pic.twitter.com/SqyjrWq5mL — OC Republicans (@OCGOP) May 20, 2025

Min is another far-left Californian.

Happy Immigrant Heritage Month! As the son of Korean immigrants, I know firsthand how important the values of diversity, inclusion, and immigration are in making our country great. This month and always, I’m proud to fight for the rights of immigrants, both in Orange County and… pic.twitter.com/B9q1tRwUVA — Rep. Dave Min (@CongressMin) June 21, 2025

