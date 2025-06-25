Sen. Schmitt: Exposed the Cruelty and Insanity of the Radical Democrats.

The administration needs to ignore the latest outrageous ruling by Judge Brian Murphy to demand the return of killers and rapists despite a Supreme Court ruling. Radical Murphy is ignoring the Supreme Court order and abiding by the dissenting opinion!

The Supreme Court’s order allows deportation to third countries, and Democrat Murphy is fighting for killers and rapists to return to America.

President Trump has abided by every court order, but Democrats do not.

The following is a partial transcription to 02:38. The entire recording is worth watching. It’s masterful.

“I have listened for six months to Democrats on this committee for any President Trump nominee comes here, grillilng them about whether they’re going to follow the law. Whether or not they’re going to abide by court orders, and through 1,000 different ways to ask the same question, they give the appropriate answer.

“President Trump, by the way, in his first term, and now in his second term, has abided by every single court order.

“So this newest fake constitutional crisis, and we’re on to another one today about Article Two powers this weekend. There’s just a new fake constitutional crisis from the Democrats every single week. But on this one in particular, it is worth pointing out. What happened yesterday?

“What happened yesterday? A radical liberal, progressive, leftist judge, Brian Murphy, who was confirmed in the lame duck session when Joe Biden, President Autopen may not even have known he was appointing this person, approved by the Democrats in the Senate, is now refusing, refusing to obey by a Supreme Court order for the deportation of seven criminal aliens.

“And let’s just do a little bit of tale of the tape. These people are, one of them is a convicted arsonist. Another one is an armed robber, another one is a murderer of an elderly woman, two more murderers, one is a child rapist, and another is a rapist of a person with special needs.

“These are the people. These are the people that the Democrats spend their time defending, and now we have a judge through an act of, dare I say, insurrection, which is a word that’s thrown around here all the time, is refusing to abide, abide by the Supreme Court’s willing to say, yeah, actually, when you held up these deportations, you were wrong. We are ordering you to allow these deportations.

“This judge, Brian Murphy, decided to cite the dissent, the dissenting opinion, and say, You know what? I’m going to give the Supreme Court the middle finger. I don’t want to do it. So for all of the nonsense I’ve heard on this committee about every judge, including the ones from Missouri that were put put forth every nominee, including Pam Bondi, every single person administration has come before the committee, there are sort of righteous indignation to sit here and act like they have the moral high ground on. obeying court orders and the rule of law. It’s all a lie. …”Go to 02:38 for the rest.

@Eric_Schmitt blasts a leftist judge that defied the Supreme Court and blocked the deportation of 7 criminal illegal aliens, including a child rapist, multiple murderers, and an arsonist. “These are the people that the Democrats spend their time defending.” pic.twitter.com/yZAu3jlVW7 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 24, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads (please be polite to commenters), and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email