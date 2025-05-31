Rep. Pressley Wants Disability Reproductive Equity Day

Democrats aren’t content watering down traditional American holidays and days to commemorate people from foreign lands or with two-spirits or whatever. They want a specific equity day.

Democrats now support Resolution 453 to pick a day in May as “Disability Reproductive Equity Day.” They want to honor their new religion of abortion and racism and tie it to the disabled.

Far-left racist Democrat from Massachusetts, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, introduced the bill to establish a symbolic equity holiday Thursday, with co-sponsorship from Democratic California Rep. Lateefah Simon, Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar and Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez.

Pressley said, “Reproductive justice and disability justice are inextricably linked. With Republicans attacking Medicaid and reproductive freedom, I’m reintroducing my resolution affirming equitable access to reproductive care for people with disabilities.”

Who can’t kill their unborn baby? Who? As for Medicaid, Republicans want the able-bodied to get off the healthcare welfare.

The bill claims we have “long history of reproductive coercion impacting people with disabilities.” Allegedly, some or many have been systematically denied their “reproductive autonomy.”

Pressley has been pushing for this for a year at least. Pressley is a bona fide communist. Justice here, justice there, and none of it is just because it forces discrimination against the country’s majority.

Progressive Democrats call not being able to kill the unborn to the moment of birth: reproductive coercion. They also call some with disabilities being sterilized “against their will” reproductive coercion.

The bill focuses on “women with disabilities, people of color with disabilities, people with disabilities with low incomes, and LGBTQI+ people with disabilities.”

We won’t recognize the USA when Democrats get done with it.

What Democrats Honor

Next week is Eid al-Adha, Flag Day which Democrats hate, then Father’s Day which Democrats dislike, the entire month is to commemorate PRIDE month, honoring LGBTQIA, Two-spirit, Non-binary, Pansexual, Demisexual, Aromantic, Genderfluid, Agender, etc.

We also have the July 4th substitute – Juneteenth – to celebrate a small number of black people who found out they were free months after the Civil War due to the remote area they lived in. It’s meant to divide us by race.

We still have July 4th which Democrats hate, but it’s almost immediately followed by Ashura. You see nothing Jewish until September.

There are slews of pagan and ridiculous days set aside for non-American nonsense, too numerous to mention. Days like Columbus Day are replaced by the communist Indigenous People’s Day and our Founding Fathers are demonized as evil.

You see where Democrats are going with this.

Disability justice is reproductive justice. But for too long, our disabled siblings have been denied high-quality reproductive & sexual healthcare. My resolution designates Disability Reproductive Equity Day & is a call to action to protect & codify this essential care for all. pic.twitter.com/XEpLANXnUP — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) June 7, 2024

