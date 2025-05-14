Rep. Ro Khanna Sponsors a Bill to Codify Trump’s Drug EO

M Dowling
While the House Republicans gripe about codifying President Trump’s drug executive order, Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna is calling for it to be enshrined into law.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul is concerned that it is price control. Perhaps a change of wording would work, but they can’t ignore this.

This so-called Republican has got to be primaried:


