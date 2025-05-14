Rep. Ro Khanna Sponsors a Bill to Codify Trump’s Drug EO

While the House Republicans gripe about codifying President Trump’s drug executive order, Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna is calling for it to be enshrined into law.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul is concerned that it is price control. Perhaps a change of wording would work, but they can’t ignore this.

Today, I am introducing legislation to codify President Trump's executive order, ensuring Americans do not pay more than people in other countries for drugs. Will Congress members stand with $16 billion in Big Pharma money, or with the American people by co-sponsoring this… pic.twitter.com/W2eXfoB5bv — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) May 14, 2025

This so-called Republican has got to be primaried:

RINO TILLIS STABS MAGA IN THE BACK AGAIN: @SenThomTillis (R-NC) TRASHES Trump’s "Most Favored Nation" plan to SLASH drug prices, calling it “short-sighted & unsustainable". Tillis prefers Big Pharma’s $1.2M in campaign cash over WE, THE PEOPLE! Will you help Primary… pic.twitter.com/otw8qynjYD — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) May 13, 2025

