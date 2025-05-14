Dying on the Hill: Dems Fight for Terrorist Non-Citizens

During a hearing today, Dan Goldman fought for the return of the Maryland man with no facts, just verbal assaults. Democrat allies in the ACLU also got a Hamas-supporting post-doctoral student freed. Gazan, Badar Khan Suri, is a noncitizen who passes Hamas literature around to stir the pot.

Dan Goldman, Mindless Agitator

All of a sudden, Rep. Dan Goldman cares about due process. He never fought for it until a criminal here illegally didn’t get enough due process to suit him.

Goldman is fighting so hard for Abrego Garcia that maybe we should bring him back if Goldman promises to keep him in his mansion with him.

In this clip, you can watch him fight for MS-13, wife-beating, illegal alien Abrego Garcia.

Kristi Noem to Dan Goldman: “It’s got to be extremely discouraging to be one of your constituents. To see you fight for a terrorist like this and not fight for them is extremely alarming to me.” pic.twitter.com/dJZLx9sPRj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 14, 2025

Dan Goldman claimed Marjorie Taylor Greene was misinforming him about Abrego. He demanded that a Judge declare Abrego MS-13 to fulfill Goldman’s due process requirements. When Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to present the evidence, he objected and said she was misstating facts. She eventually got the facts into evidence. After reviewing the evidence, he withdrew his objection.

Things are getting heated in the House Homeland Security Committee with Sec. Noem. Rep. MTG wanted to enter into the record a post from the U.S. AG stating Abrego Garcia is a MS-13 member. Rep. Dan Goldman is objecting from entering it into the record. Chairman Greene used the… pic.twitter.com/SLRc7Ylkyo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 14, 2025

The Case of the Hamas Terrorist Leaders’ Adviser

Badar Khan Suri, the postdoctoral scholar and instructor at Georgetown University, was targeted for deportation after spreading Hamas literature around. His father-in-law is a Hamas fighter.

Khan Suri “has close connections to a known or suspected terrorist, who is a senior advisor to Hamas,” DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said on X.

DHS told FOX: “Suri was a foreign exchange student at Georgetown University actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media. Suri has close connections to a known or suspected terrorist who is a senior advisor to Hamas. The Secretary of State issued a determination on March 15, 2025, that Suri’s activities and presence in the United States rendered him deportable under INA section 237(a)(4)(C)(i).”

Suri’s wife’s father is Hamas!

Badar Khan Suri, who has repeatedly endorsed Hamas terror and actively spreads its propaganda, according to JNS, is currently detained in Virginia and has filed a Habeas petition in Alexandria. Suri is married to the daughter of a senior Hamas figure in Gaza, an adviser to the late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh!

Khan Suri didn’t like his accommodations in prison and has complained bitterly.

