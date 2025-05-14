South African DEI Rejects Refugees Fleeing “Accountability for Historic Privilege”

Democrats have a lot in common with the African National Congress of South Africa, who believe they have the right to steal other people’s property, segregate, and discriminate for the abuses of apartheid committed by different white people until 1994.

South Africa Claims They Are Not Refugees

A new reparations law allows the South African government to take land without compensation to address disparities for black South Africans.

Despite these types of abuses, the African National Congress (ANC) has rejected the US decision to grant refugee status to 49 Afrikaners moving to the United States.

The African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday rebuffed the US’s decision to grant refugee status to individuals that the party says “self-identify” as Afrikaners, describing them as “instigators of a falsehood” and in search of impunity from transformation, not safety.

“…they flee not from persecution, but from justice, equality and accountability for historic privilege,” said ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

Dutch settlers have been in South Africa for a hundred years or more, and are Afrikaners. They don’t simply self-identify, they are.

The South African abuse is DEI and its inevitable outcome. South African leadership is racist and seeks reparations. Reparations reward victims’ descendants with the earnings of people who did nothing to their ancestors or to them.

This comes as the Trump administration decided to consider applications from Afrikaners after the US President claimed genocide against the group was taking place in South Africa.

The government in South Africa has firmly rejected the accusation.

“Let it be categorically stated that there are no Afrikaner refugees in South Africa. No section of our society is hounded, persecuted, or subject to ethnic victimization. These claims are a fabrication and a cowardly political construct designed to delegitimize our democracy and insult the sacrifices made by generations who fought for freedom. The misuse of refugee protections to shield right-wing anti-transformation elements is a violation of the spirit and letter of international law.”

What a pathetic joke these deniers are, including Democrat media.

“Why do White South Africans need refuge?!” Meanwhile in South Africa: “KiII the boer, the farmer” pic.twitter.com/pFOBxqtx6c — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 14, 2025

Each cross represents a white farmer who was murdered in South Africa. And some people still deny that white South Africans/Boers are persecuted and say they don’t deserve asylum because they are white. pic.twitter.com/5JCMEKkToc — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 12, 2025

South African National Assembly member Andile Mngxitama

calls for genocide against white people. “We’ll k*** the children, we’ll k*** the women.” This is why the U.S. is granting refuge to White South Africans. pic.twitter.com/MlmWsIyE1X — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Democrats finally found the immigrants they don’t want – white people, probably Christians.

Legacy media has identified a group of people being allowed into the country that truly outrages them. Not millions of unvetted illegals from around the globe.

Not thousands of violent MS-13 gang members. It’s a handful of vetted, legal, white South Africans. pic.twitter.com/qM65ypLalK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 12, 2025

NBC News: “These are the only White descendants of apartheid. South Africa says that the allegations about persecution of these people. The allegations are false, according to the South Africans.” You don’t hate the media enough! pic.twitter.com/L3IDlrhLON — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 12, 2025

Listen to this incredibly uninformed woman:

Former Biden-Harris staffer says white South Africans should go back to their native land of Germany or Holland. CNN was fine with allowing violent gang members and terrorists into the Country but not a few dozen white South African families.pic.twitter.com/p6tf237qcH — Media Research Center (@theMRC) May 13, 2025

Emphasis added.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email