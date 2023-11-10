Rep. Stefanik Files an Ethics Complaint Against Bizarre Judge Engoron

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik filed a complaint calling for the removal of the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s $250 million business fraud trial. She wants him removed from the case.

Stefanik claimed that Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron has shown “clear judicial bias” against Trump.

Engoron is presiding over New York Attorney General Letitia James’ case accusing Trump, his two adult sons and others of fraudulently inflating their asset values for various financial benefits.

Not mentioned in the filing, but interesting nonetheless is that Engoron’s wife was blasting anti-Trump posts on X. And his son Ian was showing up in court every day for some reason.

Rep. Stefanik on Friday filed an ethics complaint against Engoron, and its’ impressive. Engoron’s a kook.

Rep. Stefanik wrote in her filing:

[1.] “At the start of the trial, Judge Engoron infamously smiled and posed for the cameras.

[Engoron and his aide were eye rolling at Trump’s lawyer as well.]

[2] After the defendant won an appellate ruling against Judge Engoron on the appropriate statute of limitations in this case, the judge simply ignored the ruling.

[3] Judge Engoron entered summary judgment against the defendant before the trial even began, without witnesses, other evidence, and cross-examination. This, despite the fact there’s disputed material evidence–and there’s no victim of the defendant’s supposed fraud. Indeed, as the trial evidence has made clear, the defendant paid back the sophisticated Wall Street banks, on time, in full, with interest, as agreed.

[4] No insurance company paid a penny. And these banks and insurance companies, supposedly defrauded, continue to do business with the defendant. Yet Judge Engoron decreed before trial the defendant somehow committed fraud. Now, the judge is holding a trial–with no jury–to determine how much of Tish James’ requested $250 million in damages–with no victims–he will extract from the defendant. How does this not violate the defendant’s Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial?”

The media has called Engoron “quirky,” but how would they like him judging whether or not they and their family would have all their wealth stolen from them?

As the trial has gone on, Engoron has silenced Donald Trump and his attorneys. When Mr. Trump tried to read the disclosure that exonerated him, Engoron said he could not read it. It’s a kangaroo court.

