“Very Bad Idea:” EU Suggests Linking IDs and CBDCs

Reclaim the Net published a report that you should be aware of. The EU parliament agreed to introduce digital IDs and the pro-censorship chief Theirry Breton suggested integrating it with soon-to-be CBDCs.

We’re well on our way to losing control over our money. The Euro leftists are leading the way.

We addressed the EU’s step forward in creating CBDCs earlier this week, but we failed to mention it also includes the digital ID framework. The EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton suggests integrating with CBDCs. The digital ID is called the ID European Digital Identity regulation.

Ironically they claim this totalitarian approach “protects democratic rights and values.” [In no way does it do that. It does the opposite.]

Dutch MEP Rob Roos took to X to announce the news and branded it “very bad.” He said the reason it is “very bad” is because it’s in the process of striking a deal in which two EU institutions ignored all the privacy experts and security specialists.

Breton said that now that there is a “digital ID wallet,” we have to put something in it. Breton’s comments suggest linking eIDs and future CBDC’s.

Last week, about 300 scientists and security experts and researchers agreed that the EU’s ID scheme should be rethought. They said as proposed “in its current form, it will not result in adequate technological safeguards for citizens and businesses as intended. In fact it will likely result in less security for all.”

The new eIDA’s “radically expand the ability of governments to surveil both their own citizens and residents across the EU by providing them with the technical means to intercept encrypted web traffic, as well as undermining the existence oversight mechanisms relied on by European citizens.”

Related