Report: “Criminal” and “Evil” Evidence About President Autopen

Daniel Turner head of a pro-American energy watchdog group, Power the Future, recently investigated several of former President Joe Biden’s climate-related executive actions. He asserts that he uncovered “criminal” and “evil” evidence that members of the White House acted without presidential authorization while he was in mental decline.

A damning report released last week reveals that at least eight major actions taken by President Biden were allegedly signed via autopen.

Joe Biden had no clue about his detrimental climate executive orders. No pictures, no video, no questions from the media. Just an autopen and a press release. Great to join @Varneyco to discuss how @powerthefuture is demanding answers on behalf of the American people. pic.twitter.com/zN10b9Jtug — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) May 30, 2025

Energy expert Turner spoke about the report in an episode of Breitbart News Saturday. He described it as “morally reprehensible.”

Turner said they have some presidential immunity, but what they did was criminal.

”When you’re impersonating the president, when you’re impacting the war in Ukraine, because, like I said, when you ban the export of liquid natural gas — what we did was we forced Russia to sell more natural gas to the Turks, to the South Koreans, to other countries who just ignored the ban of Russian fossil fuels. And then the French and the Germans and the Italians just bought it from mediocrities, right? So, we impacted wars. People died as a result of this, quite literally.

“So there is no hiding behind presidential privilege. There is no saying, ‘Well, I was working for the president, and you can’t subpoena me.’ These are really criminal, criminal, allegedly criminal acts that are worthy of investigation. You can’t act in Persona Presidente, right? You can’t commandeer the president’s autopen and put forward policies.”

Turner wants the people involved in the processes investigated.

Power the Future sent letters this week to several agencies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Department of the Interior (DOI), and the Department of Energy (DOE) calling for an investigation.

There are people involved in these and they need to be investigated.

The Tapper-Thompson Book

One cabinet secretary told Tapper and Thompson, who wrote the recently releases expose, Original sin, that the cabinet “didn’t have access” to Biden “for months.”

“There was clearly a deliberate strategy by the White House to have him meet with as few people as necessary,” the unnamed cabinet official told the authors.

The climate actions affected Deb Haaland and Turner described her as thoroughly unqualified. Haaland is running for governor of New Mexico.

Turner lamented that Haaland will “probably win” as New Mexico is a blue state.

“She’ll run on race issues, and she’ll make all people feel guilty for being alive, and she’ll probably eke out a win, but she shouldn’t because if she will lie to the American people about the role of the president, then she will do whatever the hell she has to for power, and people like that cannot have power.”

