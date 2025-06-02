SCOTUS Declines to Hear Cases Challenging Bans on Some AR-15s & Magazines

The US Supreme Court on Monday morning declined to hear a Second Amendment case involving challenges to bans on high-capacity magazines and some semi-automatic weapons.

One case involved Maryland’s 2012 ban on some semi-automatic weapons like AR-15 rifles.

The high court also declined to hear arguments challenging Rhode Island’s ban on high-capacity magazines.

The Supreme Court did not explain its decision not to hear arguments on the cases, but conservative Justices Gorsuch, Alito, and Thomas dissented. The Supreme Court let us down again, and continually do it on major issues.

It is reckless & dangerous for the Supreme Court to allow tyrannical AR-15 bans to infringe on our right to keep & bear arms for another “Term or two.” Justice Thomas is right.⤵️ “Until we are vigilant in enforcing it, the right to bear arms will remain ‘a second-class right.'” https://t.co/vlN4fDgSWM pic.twitter.com/c76rHQgJhP — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) June 2, 2025

Justice Thomas is a national treasure! "Until [the Supreme Court] resolve[s] whether the Second Amendment forecloses [AR-15 bans], law-abiding AR–15 owners must rely on the goodwill of [ATF] to retain their means of self-defense. That is 'no constitutional guarantee at all.'" https://t.co/nDgxeBmGVM pic.twitter.com/0H6gqN8Gi2 — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) June 2, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email