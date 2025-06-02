SCOTUS Declines to Hear Cases Challenging Bans on Some AR-15s & Magazines

M Dowling
The US Supreme Court on Monday morning declined to hear a Second Amendment case involving challenges to bans on high-capacity magazines and some semi-automatic weapons.

One case involved Maryland’s 2012 ban on some semi-automatic weapons like AR-15 rifles.

The high court also declined to hear arguments challenging Rhode Island’s ban on high-capacity magazines.

The Supreme Court did not explain its decision not to hear arguments on the cases, but conservative Justices Gorsuch, Alito, and Thomas dissented. The Supreme Court let us down again, and continually do it on major issues.


