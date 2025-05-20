Report: Gov. Polis Signed a Law That Forces “Compelled Speech”

A free speech parent group says free speech is over in Colorado if a certain transgender law isn’t overturned. They say it also violates parental rights.

Gov. Jared Polis signed the Kelly Loving Act, which allows a person’s “chosen name” to be considered a protected form of gender expression under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act. This led to a lawsuit by Defending Education on behalf of concerned groups.

Critics explain that the law could penalize individuals, including parents, for expressing disapproval of changing one’s name and gender. They claim that it violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments by enforcing “compelled speech” and restricting freedom of expression.

The group Defending Education (DE) sued the state on behalf of the Do No Harm, The Colorado Parent Advocacy Network and Protect Kids Colorado groups out of concerns that the law could violate their free speech rights.

“The Act’s new definition of ‘gender expression’ is unconstitutionally overbroad,” the lawsuit provided to Fox News Digital reads. “Because it covers any treatment based on the use of a ‘chosen name’ or other forms of preferred ‘address,’ it punishes many forms of constitutionally protected speech.”

Opinion

Transgenderism was never recognized except by radical groups, and it had a very narrow definition. The left put transvestites, drag queens, gender dysphorics, etc. into the group to make it a much larger franchise. They pulled them into the Democrat Party. Then they used them and their alleged rights to push for authoritarian rules and laws, taking away all our rights.

Colorado just enacted a law that compels speech on sex and gender and punishes citizens who disagree. We’re suing. Citizens cannot not be forced to say what the government wants them to say. That’s why we have First Amendment. pic.twitter.com/VhFaSZGqx9 — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) May 19, 2025

