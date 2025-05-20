The Golden Dome Is Coming to the US & Canada

This afternoon, President Donald Trump and Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a Golden Dome for the United States. The Dome will impose a structure on an air defense bubble of sensors, satellites, and missile batteries over the entire U.S. and Canada.

The funding is currently embedded in Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

The initial investment of $25 billion matches the amount requested by the White House in the mega bill, which is making its way through Congress. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that a national ballistic and cruise missile defense system would cost more than $500 billion over the next two decades.

According to a defense official, a White House official, and a person familiar with the matter, Trump is expected to announce that Gen. Michael Guetlein, the Space Force’s vice chief of space operations, will lead the project.

President Trump said it will be completed before the end of his term. Canada wants to be included, and they will be. This will complete Ronald Reagan’s vision.

#BREAKING: President Trump and Secretary Hegseth have announced the GOLDEN DOME missile defense system for the U.S. “Golden Dome will be capable of catching missiles from across the world or even SPACE.” “We’ll be completing the job Reagan started 40 years ago!” Trump also… pic.twitter.com/MX1URx1fa0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 20, 2025

