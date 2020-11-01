Report national security threats on Hunter’s laptop secured by pw Hunter02

As we reported, the Bidens are a national security threat. The Daily Mail UK is reporting what our press will not on that issue. Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop contains the phone numbers for the Clintons, Secret Service officers, and most of the Obama cabinet, plus Hunter’s sex and drug addictions. But don’t worry, they were all secured by the password Hunter02.

Who ever could break that code? I mean Hunter1 or Hunter01, maybe, but Hunter02 is impenetrable.

Among his personal documents were Hunter’s passport, driver’s license, social security, and credit cards.

The laptop also showed he spent $21,000 on one ‘live cam’ porn website. There were also sex act ‘selfies’ of him.

When he stumbled into John Paul MacIsaac’s computer shop, he was unkempt and unshaven, smelling of alcohol, with three computers. He repaired two but couldn’t salvage the third.

PHONE BOOK

He had a contact database of 1,500 people on the laptop that included the numbers of Bill and Hillary Clinton, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, her ex-husband Coldplay singer Chris Martin, former Presidential candidate John Kerry and ex-FBI boss Louis Freeh.

John Paul said the information on the laptop sent a chill down his spine. And his reward for doing the right thing is he’s lost his business. People are angry with him.

ABOUT ONE OF THE WITNESSES

Tony Bobulinski, the witness to the Joe-Hunter-China and other foreign countries deals, is a Democrat and Ro Khanna, a far-left representative, vouches for Mr. Bobulinski’s credibility.

Tony Bobulinski is a Democrat donor. That makes sense, he was a Biden family insider who worked closely with Hunter. Bobulinksi supported Rep. Ro Khanna, who says in this email he vouched for Bobulinski’s credibility to The New York Times. Why hasn’t the NYT reported that? https://t.co/fooDRVI1Pz — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 30, 2020

PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY

