NY Times: ‘Property destruction…across the city from peaceful protests’

This is what I get for my pricey NY Times subscription

In a NY Times article titled, Days from election, police killing of Black man roils Philadelphia, you will find the following paragraph, and it was not written with any irony at all:

The circumstances of the encounter with Mr. Wallace, as well as the property destruction that took place across the city from peaceful protests, seemed only to further entrench people in their political convictions.

Property destruction from ‘peaceful protests.” We also have to call it ‘unrest,’ and we definitely can’t call them riots, which is what they are.

The Times also wrote, “Debates about how to improve police accountability have been complicated by looting.”

How complicating!

Walter Wallace Jr. was a criminal who was waving a knife at officers within ten feet of them. He refused to put the knife down. That’s when they shot him. It was justifiable.

The article then talks about his alleged mental problems, as if the police are supposed to deal with that as he’s threatening them with a knife.

The crazy left wants to send unarmed psychologists and social workers on calls like this. One thing is for certain. The turnover rate will be high if they do, and there will always be jobs available. The applicants will have to make sure they have good life insurance.

The entire article is geared towards making the police look like thugs, and the thug looks like a sweet, lovable guy.

This is the photo of the police, followed by a quote from the anti-American ACLU trashing them:

And here’s the nice Walter:

The NY Times left this out:

Court records obtained by the news outlet also show Wallace had a criminal history. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to robbery, assault, and possessing an instrument of crime, according to documents obtained by Fox News.

Authorities said he kicked down the door of another woman and put a gun to her head.

He was sentenced to 11 months to 23 months in jail. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and punching an officer in the face.

Police were called to his home twice in the days before the shooting for domestic violence.