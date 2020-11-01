6 months in prison, fines, for proprietors who don’t surveil customers for contact tracing

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Petty despot Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan, will imprison business owners for six months if they don’t strictly surveil customers for contact tracing.

Do I live in Nazi Germany?

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is requiring restaurants, barbershops, tattoo parlors, recreational facilities, and entertainment establishments to record the names, contact information, and visit times of all customers to “aid with contact tracing.” Any establishment that does not comply is threatened with a maximum $200 fine and a misdemeanor charge punishable with up to six months in prison.

Whitmer is an evil, vindictive witch.

Earlier in the year, Whitmer signed an executive order threatening a misdemeanor charge and $500 fine for anyone wouldn’t wear a face mask in public indoor and crowded outdoor spaces.

Well, when is she going to round up all these ‘demonstrators?’

The power-mad lunatic is going to destroy Michigan long before COVID will.

We HAVE TURNED A CORNER WITH COVID-19!

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply