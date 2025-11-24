Report: Other Republicans Might Resign Soon

Punchbowl News claims that more Republican representatives will resign in the middle of their term due to the “arrogance of the White House.”

“This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. ALL. And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen. That is the sentiment of nearly all—appropriators, authorizers, hawks, doves, rank and file. The arrogance of this White House team is off putting to members who are run roughshod and threatened,” one anonymous senior House Republican told Jake Sherman.

“They don’t even allow little wins like announcing small grants or even responding from agencies. Not even the high profile, the regular rank and file random members are more upset than ever. Members know they are going into the minority after the midterms.”

It’s unclear which Republicans are on the brink of resignation, but their feeling of disrespect—and their failure to win on various issues—have led many on the right to throw in the towel for 2026 as they expect the party to lose its already slim majority.

“More explosive early resignations are coming. It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower,” the anonymous representative continued. “Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out.”

Maybe they are worthy of poor treatment. The reason I say that is they are afraid they will lose the midterm so they will resign mid-term to be sure they lose the majority?

Is any of this is even true or if it is just on disgruntled Representative. Getting Republicans to act in unison is like corralling wild cats.

President Trump isn’t great in handling people. He’s rough on people. However, why would they quit mid-term when we are facing communists? Are we talking RINOS?