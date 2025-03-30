In a phone interview with NBC on Sunday, President Donald Trump said, “if Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia.”

“That would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can’t do business in the United States,” Trump said. “There will be a 25% tariff on all oil, a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil.”

According to NBC News, if it’s true, President Donald Trump said he was “very angry” and “pissed off” when Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the credibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s leadership, adding that the comments were “not going in the right location.”

This contradicts his prior statements in which he, too, questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy and called for an election. If NBC is telling the truth, it will confuse Putin.

Agence France-Presse reported that Putin called for a transitional government in Ukraine on Friday, which could push out Zelensky.

President Trump shouldn’t be surprised. Russia is winning the war. Ukraine is losing.

