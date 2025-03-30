Elon Musk on a Dying Civilization

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

Elon Musk says the “very low” birth rate seen in almost every country deeply concerns him. “If these trends continue, most countries will dwindle into insignificance. They might completely die out.”

I’d be more concerned about the quality of people’s upbringing and their basic sanity like the ones who are rioting against Tesla cars because Elon Musk wants to cut the size of our bloated, unaccountable government.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments