Elon Musk on a Dying Civilization

Elon Musk says the “very low” birth rate seen in almost every country deeply concerns him. “If these trends continue, most countries will dwindle into insignificance. They might completely die out.”
“There’s a lot of things that I worry about. The birth rate is very low in almost every country and unless that changes, civilization will disappear. America had the lowest birth rate ever. That was last year. Humanity is dying.” – Elon Muskpic.twitter.com/NzlDCDzpPT
— Department of Government Efficiency News (@DOGE__news) March 29, 2025
-
Rollover or transfer your retirement accounts tax- and penalty-free with cryptocurrencies by BlockTrust IRA.
I’d be more concerned about the quality of people’s upbringing and their basic sanity like the ones who are rioting against Tesla cars because Elon Musk wants to cut the size of our bloated, unaccountable government.
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement