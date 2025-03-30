Questionable Poll Strongly Favors Continued Funding of the Ukraine War

M Dowling
The poll also shows significant partisan divides: 79% of Democrats and 46% of independents think the U.S. should increase its support. In comparison, 56% of Republicans believe the U.S. is already providing too much aid.

According to a Gallup poll:
  • 53% want the U.S. to help Ukraine reclaim territory, even if it prolongs conflict
  • 63% of Americans think neither side is winning the war
  • More concern that Russia than Ukraine would violate peace deal, 79% vs. 26%

The problem with believing the Gallup Poll is that it takes government money.

Will Zelensky’s Puppeteers Start Direct War

Kyle Becker picked up President Zelensky’s interview with DW days before President Putin’s limo blew up. Zelensky said, “Putin will die soon, and that’s a fact, and everything will be over.”

If Putin dies, we will get someone worse, and likely end up in direct war. Ukraine blew up a top general only months ago.

We’re Being Brainwashed with Our Own Money


