Questionable Poll Strongly Favors Continued Funding of the Ukraine War

The poll also shows significant partisan divides: 79% of Democrats and 46% of independents think the U.S. should increase its support. In comparison, 56% of Republicans believe the U.S. is already providing too much aid.
According to a Gallup poll:
- 53% want the U.S. to help Ukraine reclaim territory, even if it prolongs conflict
- 63% of Americans think neither side is winning the war
- More concern that Russia than Ukraine would violate peace deal, 79% vs. 26%
The problem with believing the Gallup Poll is that it takes government money.
Gallup was paid by USAID and the USGMA.
They are a propaganda poll company.
Of course their polls support Ukraine. https://t.co/i6VlVO30BU pic.twitter.com/VrgbLCIry4
— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 29, 2025
Will Zelensky’s Puppeteers Start Direct War
Kyle Becker picked up President Zelensky’s interview with DW days before President Putin’s limo blew up. Zelensky said, “Putin will die soon, and that’s a fact, and everything will be over.”
If Putin dies, we will get someone worse, and likely end up in direct war. Ukraine blew up a top general only months ago.
“[Putin] will die soon, and that’s a fact, and everything will be over.”
Zelensky just days ago.
Today… *BOOM.* Putin’s limousine explodes.
What is going on? pic.twitter.com/05vDefxVSk
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 30, 2025
We’re Being Brainwashed with Our Own Money
USAID paid Time magazine $4 million to name Zelensky “Person of the Year”
Bribing the media to brainwash Americans with their own taxes…
What an embarrassment pic.twitter.com/6mTs8Bco9o
— karma (@karma44921039) March 29, 2025
