Reportedly 80,000 at Trunp’s Wildwood, NJ Rally, Watch Live

Thousands are gathering in Wildwood, NJ to hear President Trump speak this evening. Biden loves talking directly to the people. New Jersey, especially southern New Jersey, has a lot of Republicans. The state goes left because of the large Democrat populations in the cities. Democrats have managed to hoodwink the black population in these cities. It’s the same in New York.

You can watch it live at the end.

BREAKING: 80,000 in attendance at President Trump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey! pic.twitter.com/sxZU0ZdUMq — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) May 11, 2024

HOLY MACRO! The crowd is massive for Trump in Wildwood, NJ Great town and beautiful beaches, great spot for vacation! pic.twitter.com/JoPMjpZUcv — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) May 11, 2024

Moment’s ago Presidential Trump performed a flyover of his Wildwood NJ Beach Rally pic.twitter.com/x2UZ0Pu6cc — Mark Naughton (@MarkNaughton9) May 11, 2024

