Biden Calls on Us to Support Women’s Sports – Can’t Make This Up

Biden gave a shout-out to female athletes during a White House ceremony honoring the Las Vegas Aces, the 2023 WNBA champions. He said it was a “banner year for women’s basketball.”

He had the unmitigated gall to do this after canceling females in Title IX and handing women’s sports over to men who think they are women.

“It matters to girls and women, finally seeing themselves represented, and it matters to all of America,” Biden said at the Thursday event. “That’s why, as a nation, we need to support women’s sports by showing up in person, watching on TV with more sponsorships and programming, and helping grow the business of women’s sports.”

Just how senile is Joe Biden? After destroying Title IX by allowing men to compete against women, he just said we need to support “women’s sports.” pic.twitter.com/zaJpYYBgCx — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) May 10, 2024

Why are the women lemmings at the event cheering him?

Riley Gaines suggested he keep men out of women’s sports.

The easiest way to support women’s sports is to keep men out of them. Biden and his admin are virtue-signaling sellouts pandering to get votes and it’s obvious to anyone with any amount of brain activity pic.twitter.com/T8Le4avWi2 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 10, 2024

Coming from the guy that wants biological MEN to play in women’s sports… Joe Biden is erasing women’s sports, and he rewrote Title IX to allow MALE students to take academic and athletic scholarships from women. https://t.co/Fy2ca40Yri — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) May 10, 2024

Twenty-two red state attorneys general are suing Biden to eliminate the new rule.

They cited the Education Department’s final rule released on April 19 that adds “gender identity” to Title IX, the landmark 1972 civil rights law barring sex discrimination in education. It destroys women’s sports.

He mixed up names and titles as he slurred his way through the speech:

