Reportedly 80-100,000 at Trump’s Wildwood, NJ Rally

By
M DOWLING
-
7
124

Eighty to one hundred thousand people gathered in Wildwood, NJ, on Saturday evening to hear President Trump speak. It may have been the largest such rally in state history. Donald Trump loves talking directly to the people.

President Trump said he is going to win New Jersey.

New Jersey, especially southern New Jersey, has a lot of Republicans. The state goes left because of the large Democrat populations in the cities. Democrats have managed to hoodwink the black population in these cities. It’s the same in New York.

You can watch it live at the end.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
7 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz