Axios’s Fake Report: Haley Is DJT’s Potential Running Mate

A day after sources told Axios that Nikki Haley was under active consideration by Donald Trump’s campaign to be his running mate, he stepped in and nixed the idea.

The fact that Axios believed it is remarkable.

“Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot, but I wish her well!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He signed it “DJT.”

Axios told a fairy tale about Trump picking her if it would save him from prison and help cover his millions in legal bills if he loses.

First of all, she isn’t competent to be second-in-command. Secondly, Trump wouldn’t pick her; and thirdly, he can’t trust her. No one can.

Nikki Haley does have deep-pocketed Democrats and never Trump donors. They should reconcile, but they each think the other should initiate it.

In Indiana’s primary on Tuesday, Haley won more than 20% of the vote in a contest. However, Democrats and independents can cast ballots in the GOP race.

Haley is pro-war and has many Democrat values and beliefs – that puts her out of the running.

